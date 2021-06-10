Industrial production above pre-COVID levels

ROME, JUN 10 - ISTAT said Thursday that Italian industrial production increased for the fifth consecutive month in April taking it "above the pre-pandemic levels of February 2020". The national statistics agency said that its seasonally adjusted industrial production index increased by 1.8% in April compared to March. Output was up by 79.5% with respect to April 2020, the peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).