Booking.com accused of 153-mn tax evasion in Italy

ROME, JUN 10 - The Dutch-based online accommodation travel agency Booking.com allegedly evaded payment of around 153 million euros in value added tax in Italy during the period from 2013 to 2019, according to an investigation by finance police in the northwestern region of Liguria. The company allegedly issued invoices without VAT via the 'reverse charge' mechanism even in cases in which the accommodation structure did not have a VAT code. As a result the VAT was not declared nor paid in Italy. The investigators believe that Booking.com earned 700 million euros from over 800,000 transactions between 2013 and 2019. (ANSA).