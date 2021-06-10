CTS experts to examine AstraZeneca use on youngsters

ROME, JUN 10 - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its battle against COVID-19 is set to express an opinion shortly on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on young people. The AstraZeneca jab has been approved for all over-18s, but in Italy it is only recommended for over-60s due to links to rare cases of blood clots in younger people. This, however, is not an outright ban and the AstraZeneca jab is widely being used in Italy for under-60s, especially since the government made it possible for all adult age groups to book vaccinations, not just the oldest and people considered vulnerable. The question has come to the fore with many young people keen to get vaccinated to obtain the Green Pass enabling them to travel and attend certain events. A Naples health authority has cancelled a planned vaccination 'open day' for young people involving the AstraZeneca jab. The CTS could decide to ban the AstraZeneca vaccine for under-30s or under-50s, according to reports. (ANSA).