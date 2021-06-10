UN official probed over killing of Italy's Congo ambassador

ROME, JUN 10 - Rome prosecutors have put a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) official under investigation in relation to the death of Italy's Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Luca Attanasio and his Carabiniere security escort Vittorio Iacovacci during an attempted kidnapping in February. Their driver Mustapha Milambo was also killed in the ambush on convoy to visit a WFP school-feeding programme, which the DRC has blamed on Rwandan Hutu militia. The WFP official is a Congolese who is being probed over the alleged failure to follow the UN's security protocol and give the convoy an armed escort to protect it. (ANSA).