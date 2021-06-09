Mercoledì 09 Giugno 2021 | 19:23

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME

Soccer: Lazio appoint Sarri head coach

Former Napoli, Chelsea and Juve boss moves to Rome

Soccer: Lazio appoint Sarri head coach

ROME, JUN 9 - Lazio announced Wednesday that former Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is their new head coach. The Rome side were looking for a big name to replace Simone Inzaghi, who has taken over Serie A champions Inter, after city rivals AS Roma landed the 'special one' Jose Mourinho. The 62-year-old is widely admired for the attractive, attacking football he gets his teams to play. He led Chelsea to victory in the Europa League in 2019 and won the Serie A title with Juventus last year. (ANSA).

