Soccer: Lazio appoint Sarri head coach

ROME, JUN 9 - Lazio announced Wednesday that former Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is their new head coach. The Rome side were looking for a big name to replace Simone Inzaghi, who has taken over Serie A champions Inter, after city rivals AS Roma landed the 'special one' Jose Mourinho. The 62-year-old is widely admired for the attractive, attacking football he gets his teams to play. He led Chelsea to victory in the Europa League in 2019 and won the Serie A title with Juventus last year. (ANSA).