Documentary starring Bebe Vio wins two Sports Emmys

ROME, JUN 9 - Italy's wheelchair fencing champion Bebe Vio was ecstatic on Wednesday after Rising Phoenix, a documentary about paralympians that she starred in, won two Sports Emmys. "Tonight something that was unthinkable until a few years ago happened," Vio, 24, a three-time world champion and the 2016 Paralympic champion in the foil B category, told ANSA. "When they told us we had been nominated for four prizes we could not believe it, but actually winning was truly difficult, given the list of contenders. "I'm really happy because it means the world is finally changing. "Until a few years ago disabled athletes were considered handicapped people who played sport. "Now they are Athletes with a capital A". Rising Phoenix won the prizes for outstanding long sports documentary and outstanding music direction. In 2008, Vio contracted meningitis B. Doctors were able to save her life but had to amputate all four limbs. (ANSA).