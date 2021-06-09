Enrico Michetti to be centre right's Rome mayor candidate
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 134 positivi su 8mila tamponi e 17 decessi. Sono 10 casi di variante indiana nel Brindisino. Vaccini: superate le 2,6 mln di dosi
Molfetta, presunte tangenti per appalti: 16 arresti tra dipendenti comunali e imprenditori. Indagato anche il sindaco
Presunti favori ex Ilva: Potenza, arrestato Amara, obbligo dimora Capristo. In carcere anche un poliziotto I pm: «Anche Boccia si interessò alla nomina»
ROME
09 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 9 - The leaders of Italy's centre-right parties agreed on Wednesday that lawyer Enrico Michetti will be their mayor candidate in local elections in Rome later this year. He will be on a ticket with magistrate Simonetta Matone, who is running to be deputy mayor. The centre-right leaders also agreed that Paolo Damilano will be their candidate in Turin but they have not yet decided who will run in Milan. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su