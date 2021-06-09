Enrico Michetti to be centre right's Rome mayor candidate

ROME, JUN 9 - The leaders of Italy's centre-right parties agreed on Wednesday that lawyer Enrico Michetti will be their mayor candidate in local elections in Rome later this year. He will be on a ticket with magistrate Simonetta Matone, who is running to be deputy mayor. The centre-right leaders also agreed that Paolo Damilano will be their candidate in Turin but they have not yet decided who will run in Milan. (ANSA).