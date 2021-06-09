Italy referred to EU court over arsenic in water in Lazio

Enrico Michetti to be centre right's Rome mayor candidate
ROME
09 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 9 - The European Commission said Wednesday that it has referred Italy to the Court of Justice for breaking EU law in relation to unsafe levels of arsenic in drinking water in parts of Lazio. "The Commission is referring Italy to the Court of Justice as in some areas of Lazio Region, Viterbo County levels of arsenic and fluoride in drinking water have since long exceeded the parametric values established in the Drinking Water Directive," the EC said. "This exceedance can harm human health, in particular the health of children. "Six areas continue to exceed safe levels of arsenic in drinking water: Bagnoregio, Civitella d'Agliano, Fabrica di Roma, Farnese, Ronciglione, and Tuscania. "The areas of Bagnoregio and Fabrica di Roma have also exceeded safe levels of fluoride". (ANSA).
