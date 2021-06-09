Senate approves putting envir' protection into Constitution

Mercoledì 09 Giugno 2021 | 17:39

Bill now goes to the Lower House

ROME, JUN 9 - The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that amends Article 9 of the Italian Constitution, committing the State to protecting the environment, biodiversity and ecosystems. The bill, which was passed with no votes against, now passes to the Lower House. (ANSA).

