Senate approves putting envir' protection into Constitution

ROME
09 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 9 - The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that amends Article 9 of the Italian Constitution, committing the State to protecting the environment, biodiversity and ecosystems. The bill, which was passed with no votes against, now passes to the Lower House. (ANSA).
