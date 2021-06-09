Young man decapitated in his bedroom in Turin

uestioned in reation to the ca ROME, JUN 9 - A 25-year-old Bangladeshi man was found decapitated in the bedroom of his home in Turin early on Wednesday, investigative sources said. The victim has been named as Mohammad Ibrahim. His body was found by his flat mate, a fellow Bangladeshi, who called the police, the sources said. The flat.mate and a number of other people, including several Bangladeshis, are being questioned by police. (ANSA).