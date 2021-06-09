We'll be ready for Green Pass within days - Figliuolo

Mercoledì 09 Giugno 2021 | 15:54

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
VALLETTA
ROME
ASCOLI PICENO
ROME
ROME

European Parliament approves EU Digital COVID Certificate

ROME, JUN 9 - COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo said Wednesday that Italy will be ready "within a very few days" after the European Parliament gave final approval to the so-called 'Green Pass', the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The pass will make it possible for people to travel if they have been vaccinated for COVID-19, or if they have recovered from the coronavirus or have tested negative for it. (ANSA).

