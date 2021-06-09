Search continues for Saman's body, cousin handed over

ROME, JUN 9 - Investigators on Wednesday continued the search for the body of Saman Abbas while her cousin, one of the family members suspected of involvement in the alleged murder of the 18-year-old for refusing an arranged marriage in Pakistan, was handed over to Italy by France. The cousin, Ikram Ijaz, was arrested last week in the French city of Nimes. He was handed over at the border at Ventimiglia. He is under investigation along with Saman's parents, her uncle and another cousin, all of whom are on the run, for homicide and disposing of a body. The search, involving dog units, is focused on the town of Novellara, in the northern province of Reggio Emilia. The parents flew to Pakistan at the beginning of May, and the uncle and the other cousin are believed to be somewhere in Europe. Saman Abbas went missing at the end of April. The Union of Italy's Islamic Communities (UCOII) last week issued a ban on arranged marriages after Saman's case. (ANSA).