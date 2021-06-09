Regions told to vaccinate holidaymakers in some cases

ROME, JUN 9 - Italy's COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner, General Francesco Figliuolo, said Wednesday that the nation's regions have been told to make it possible for tourists or seasonal workers from other regions to be vaccinated away from their area of residence in special cases during the summer holiday season. In a letter to the regions, Figliuolo said it should be possible in "exceptional cases" for people who are spending a substantial period of time outside their region of residence to have the second doses of their COVID-19 vaccination in another region, if they give notice in advance. He said the regions' allocations of doses would be adjusted to account for this and that the health services' IT systems are equipped to handle the necessary data exchanges. Figliuolo added that, via the EU, Italy has already taken up an option for supplies for a third round of doses of coronavirus vaccines if necessary. He also said it may still be necessary for pupils to wear facemasks at the start of the new school year in September. (ANSA).