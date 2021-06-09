Household spending dropped to level of 2000 last year
ROME, JUN 9 - ISTAT said Wednesday that the average Italian household spent 2,328 euros a month in 2020, a drop of 9% with respect to 2019, due to the effects of the COVID-19 emergency. The national statistics agency said this was the biggest drop since the start of the statistical series in 1997 and took the average down to the level of 2000. It also said Italian families' spending was down by 3.4% in the first quarter of 2021 with respect to the same period last year. (ANSA).
