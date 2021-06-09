Ferrara names Benedetto Vigna its new CEO

ROME, JUN 9 - Ferrari said Wednesday that it has appointed Benedetto Vigna as its new Chief Executive Officer as of September 1. The 52-year-old Italian, a physics graduate, has extensive international experience working with some of the world's leading technology companies. He is currently President of ST Microelectronics' Analog, MEMS (Micro-electromechanical Systems) and Sensors Group. "We're delighted to welcome Benedetto Vigna as our CEO," said Ferrari Chairman John Elkann. "His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance, in the exciting era ahead". (ANSA).