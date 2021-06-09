Mercoledì 09 Giugno 2021 | 14:06

ROME
Household spending dropped to level of 2000 last year

ROME
Ferrara names Benedetto Vigna its new CEO

ROME
Architect shot dead by burglars near Turin

ROME
COVID: 1,896 new cases, 102 more victims

VALLETTA
Italian worker dies falling from 4th floor of Maltese plant

ROME
Nursery school flooded in Rome

ASCOLI PICENO
Nurse indicted for 8 care home deaths

ROME
Civic group head assailed by mobster over parking slot

ROME
Euros: Italy mascot unveiled, created by ET modeller

ROME
Outcry after mayor probed over nursery-school injury

ROME
3 cops probed for pushing coke at cemetery flower stall

Biancorossi
Polito si «prende» il Bari. Brosco il primo colpo?

Materai forum della gazzetta
Puglia e Basilicata: ricetta per la ripartenza

BariL'intervento
Bari, bus in fiamme in pieno centro: attimi di panico

Leccel'intervento
Casarano, gatto precipita in una cisterna: salvato dai vigili del fuoco

Potenzain basilicata
C'era una vola il Parco della Grancia

Tarantola storica nave
Taranto, il silenzioso addio della «Vittorio Veneto»

Foggia
Video San Giovanni Rotondo Casa Sollievo

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, malore improvviso per Fitto al gate per Roma: trasportato al Perrino

BatIl personaggio
Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

Ferrara names Benedetto Vigna its new CEO

52-year-old physics graduate comes from technology sector

ROME, JUN 9 - Ferrari said Wednesday that it has appointed Benedetto Vigna as its new Chief Executive Officer as of September 1. The 52-year-old Italian, a physics graduate, has extensive international experience working with some of the world's leading technology companies. He is currently President of ST Microelectronics' Analog, MEMS (Micro-electromechanical Systems) and Sensors Group. "We're delighted to welcome Benedetto Vigna as our CEO," said Ferrari Chairman John Elkann. "His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance, in the exciting era ahead". (ANSA).

