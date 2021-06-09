Mercoledì 09 Giugno 2021 | 12:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Architect shot dead by burglars near Turin

Architect shot dead by burglars near Turin

 
ROME
COVID: 1,896 new cases, 102 more victims

COVID: 1,896 new cases, 102 more victims

 
VALLETTA
Italian worker dies falling from 4th floor of Maltese plant

Italian worker dies falling from 4th floor of Maltese plant

 
ROME
Nursery school flooded in Rome

Nursery school flooded in Rome

 
ASCOLI PICENO
Nurse indicted for 8 care home deaths

Nurse indicted for 8 care home deaths

 
ROME
Civic group head assailed by mobster over parking slot

Civic group head assailed by mobster over parking slot

 
ROME
Euros: Italy mascot unveiled, created by ET modeller

Euros: Italy mascot unveiled, created by ET modeller

 
ROME
Outcry after mayor probed over nursery-school injury

Outcry after mayor probed over nursery-school injury

 
ROME
3 cops probed for pushing coke at cemetery flower stall

3 cops probed for pushing coke at cemetery flower stall

 
ROME
Italy summons UAE ambassador

Italy summons UAE ambassador

 
ROME
Kids cured of leukemia with innovative treatment in Rome

Kids cured of leukemia with innovative treatment in Rome

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Polito si «prende» il Bari. Brosco il primo colpo?

Polito si «prende» il Bari. Brosco il primo colpo?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccenel leccese
Tornano a casa e trovano ladri, aggrediti con un cacciavite

Tornano a casa e trovano ladri, aggrediti con un cacciavite

 
Bariil caso
Burocrazia, sindaco del Barese occupa cabina Enel per protesta

Burocrazia, sindaco del Barese occupa cabina Enel per protesta

 
Tarantola storica nave
Taranto, il silenzioso addio della «Vittorio Veneto»

Taranto, il silenzioso addio della «Vittorio Veneto»

 
Foggia
Video San Giovanni Rotondo Casa Sollievo

Video San Giovanni Rotondo Casa Sollievo

 
PotenzaLa curiosità
Potenza, vacche a spasso di buon mattino

Potenza, vacche a spasso di buon mattino

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, malore improvviso per Fitto al gate per Roma: trasportato al Perrino

Brindisi, malore improvviso per Fitto al gate per Roma: trasportato al Perrino. È stato dimesso

 
MateraL'analisi
Matera ci riprova con i ministri del G20

Matera ci riprova con i ministri del G20

 
BatIl personaggio
Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

 

ROME

Architect shot dead by burglars near Turin

Investigators think that there were at least two burglars.

Architect shot dead by burglars near Turin

ROME, JUN 9 - A 50-year-old architect was shot dead overnight after catching criminals trying to burgle his home at Piossasco, in the province of Turin, according to an initial reconstruction of events by Carabinieri police on Wednesday. The victim was shot in the head with a small gun, sources said. Investigators think that there were at least two burglars. They did not manage to steal anything, the sources said. The victim's wife called the police. The couple's son was also at home at the time of the homicide. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it