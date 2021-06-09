Architect shot dead by burglars near Turin

ROME, JUN 9 - A 50-year-old architect was shot dead overnight after catching criminals trying to burgle his home at Piossasco, in the province of Turin, according to an initial reconstruction of events by Carabinieri police on Wednesday. The victim was shot in the head with a small gun, sources said. Investigators think that there were at least two burglars. They did not manage to steal anything, the sources said. The victim's wife called the police. The couple's son was also at home at the time of the homicide. (ANSA).