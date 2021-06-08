COVID: 1,896 new cases, 102 more victims
ROME
08 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 8 - There have been 1,896 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 102 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares to 1,273 new cases and 65 more victims Monday. Some 220,917 more tests have been done, compared with 84,567 Monday. The positivity rate has fallen below 1% for the first time in months, down 0.7% on Monday from 1.5% to 0.8%. Intensive care cases are down 71, and hospital admissions by 225. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,235,594, and the death toll 126,690. (ANSA).
