Martedì 08 Giugno 2021 | 18:38

VALLETTA

Italian worker dies falling from 4th floor of Maltese plant

Sicilian seasonal worker, 40, dies in accident

Italian worker dies falling from 4th floor of Maltese plant

VALLETTA, JUN 8 - A 40-year-old Italian worker died Tuesday after falling from the fourth floor of a factory being built on Malta. The accident took place in the industrial area of Hal Far. Police said the man, who has not been named, was a seasonal worker of Sicilian origin. He was working on the roof of the building. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
