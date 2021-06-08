Italian worker dies falling from 4th floor of Maltese plant
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 56 casi e 4 vittime, continuano a calare i ricoveri in intensiva
Vaccini under 30, in 35mila in «coda»
Molfetta, presunte tangenti per appalti: 16 arresti tra dipendenti comunali e imprenditori. Indagato anche il sindaco
VALLETTA
08 Giugno 2021
VALLETTA, JUN 8 - A 40-year-old Italian worker died Tuesday after falling from the fourth floor of a factory being built on Malta. The accident took place in the industrial area of Hal Far. Police said the man, who has not been named, was a seasonal worker of Sicilian origin. He was working on the roof of the building. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su