Nursery school flooded in Rome

Italian worker dies falling from 4th floor of Maltese plant
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 56 casi e 4 vittime, continuano a calare i ricoveri in intensiva
Vaccini under 30, in 35mila in «coda»
Molfetta, presunte tangenti per appalti: 16 arresti tra dipendenti comunali e imprenditori. Indagato anche il sindaco
ROME
08 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 8 - Italian firefighters rescued 40 children after their nursery school flooded due to a torrential downpour in Rome Tuesday. The kids were taken to a nearby hotel, where their parents picked them up. The school is in via Castelnuovo di Porto, near the Milvian Bridge in the centre of the Italian capital. The fire brigade answered over 50 flooding calls in Rome on Tuesday. Corso Francia, near the bridge, was turned into a "full-fledged river" by the thunderstorms that have hit Rome and much of the rest of the country in the last three days. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su