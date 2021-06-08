Nursery school flooded in Rome

ROME, JUN 8 - Italian firefighters rescued 40 children after their nursery school flooded due to a torrential downpour in Rome Tuesday. The kids were taken to a nearby hotel, where their parents picked them up. The school is in via Castelnuovo di Porto, near the Milvian Bridge in the centre of the Italian capital. The fire brigade answered over 50 flooding calls in Rome on Tuesday. Corso Francia, near the bridge, was turned into a "full-fledged river" by the thunderstorms that have hit Rome and much of the rest of the country in the last three days. (ANSA).