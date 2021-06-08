Nurse indicted for 8 care home deaths

ASCOLI PICENO, JUN 8 - An Italian nurse was sent to trial Tuesday for allegedly murdering eight care home residents in Marche by slowly overdosing them with insulin and psychoative drugs between 2017 and 2018. The man, Leopoldo Wick, was also indicted for four other attempted murders. Some 46 relatives of the deceased residents have stood as civil plaintiffs in the case. The alleged murders took place in the home at Offida near Ascoli Piceno. The trial starts on October 27 in Macerata. (ANSA).