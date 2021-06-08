Martedì 08 Giugno 2021 | 17:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Nursery school flooded in Rome

Nursery school flooded in Rome

 
ASCOLI PICENO
Nurse indicted for 8 care home deaths

Nurse indicted for 8 care home deaths

 
ROME
Civic group head assailed by mobster over parking slot

Civic group head assailed by mobster over parking slot

 
ROME
Euros: Italy mascot unveiled, created by ET modeller

Euros: Italy mascot unveiled, created by ET modeller

 
ROME
Outcry after mayor probed over nursery-school injury

Outcry after mayor probed over nursery-school injury

 
ROME
3 cops probed for pushing coke at cemetery flower stall

3 cops probed for pushing coke at cemetery flower stall

 
ROME
Italy summons UAE ambassador

Italy summons UAE ambassador

 
ROME
Kids cured of leukemia with innovative treatment in Rome

Kids cured of leukemia with innovative treatment in Rome

 
HERAT
Italy hauls down flag in Afghanistan

Italy hauls down flag in Afghanistan

 
ROME
Probe opened into singer Michele Merlo's death

Probe opened into singer Michele Merlo's death

 
ROME
Job market returns to pre-COVID levels - report

Job market returns to pre-COVID levels - report

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Polito si «prende» il Bari. Brosco il primo colpo?

Polito si «prende» il Bari. Brosco il primo colpo?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariUniversità
Al Politecnico di Bari corsi per orientarsi e anticipare i test d'ingresso

Al Politecnico di Bari corsi per orientarsi e anticipare i test d'ingresso

 
Potenzalieto fine
Ritrovato in Basilicata il ragazzo scomparso a Rovigo

Ritrovato in Basilicata il ragazzo scomparso a Rovigo

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, il Comune ci ripensa e spegne il photored di Viale Grassi

Lecce, il Comune ci ripensa e spegne il photored di Viale Grassi

 
MateraL'analisi
Matera ci riprova con i ministri del G20

Matera ci riprova con i ministri del G20

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, maxi sequestro di scarpe Eytys e Converse contraffatte in arrivo dalla Grecia

Brindisi, maxi sequestro di scarpe Eytys e Converse contraffatte in arrivo dalla Grecia

 
TarantoArresti
«Dissequestrate Altoforno 4», così Capristo ai suoi pm

«Dissequestrate Altoforno 4», così Capristo ai suoi pm

 
FoggiaIl caso
Cerignola, lite nel panificio: grave un uomo

Cerignola, lite nel panificio: grave un uomo

 
BatIl personaggio
Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 56 casi e 4 vittime, continuano a calare i ricoveri in intensiva

Coronavirus, in Puglia 56 casi e 4 vittime, continuano a calare i ricoveri in intensiva
Vaccini under 30, in 35mila in «coda»

Dopo i 4 intossicati di Brindisi è allarme per il tonno troppo «colorato»

Dopo i 4 intossicati di Brindisi è allarme per il tonno troppo «colorato»

Molfetta, 16 persone accusate di corruzione: operazione GdF all’alba

Molfetta, presunte tangenti per appalti: 16 arresti tra dipendenti comunali e imprenditori. Indagato anche il sindaco

Astrazeneca, a Bari si può anticipare la seconda dose

Astrazeneca, a Bari si può anticipare la seconda dose

Il procuratore Carlo Maria Capristo

Presunti favori ex Ilva: Potenza, arrestato Amara, obbligo dimora Capristo. In carcere anche un poliziotto I pm: «Anche Boccia si interessò alla nomina»

ASCOLI PICENO

Nurse indicted for 8 care home deaths

And four attempted murders, at Marche home

Nurse indicted for 8 care home deaths

ASCOLI PICENO, JUN 8 - An Italian nurse was sent to trial Tuesday for allegedly murdering eight care home residents in Marche by slowly overdosing them with insulin and psychoative drugs between 2017 and 2018. The man, Leopoldo Wick, was also indicted for four other attempted murders. Some 46 relatives of the deceased residents have stood as civil plaintiffs in the case. The alleged murders took place in the home at Offida near Ascoli Piceno. The trial starts on October 27 in Macerata. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it