Civic group head assailed by mobster over parking slot
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 56 casi e 4 vittime, continuano a calare i ricoveri in intensiva
Vaccini under 30, in 35mila in «coda»
Molfetta, presunte tangenti per appalti: 16 arresti tra dipendenti comunali e imprenditori. Indagato anche il sindaco
ROME
08 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 8 - The award-winning president of a civic group at Tor Bella Monaca outside Rome was verbally and physically assaulted by a local mobster in a row over a parking slot there Monday night, sources said Tuesday. A member of the Moccia crime family threatened and jostled Tiziana Ronzio, named a knight of the republic in 2019 by President Sergiuo Mattarella for her work with the TorPiùBella civic association. The organisation said it was just the latest in a string of intimidatory acts against the woman and her group over the last few months. It posted on social media: "These provocations, death threats and intimidations have all been documented and brought to the attention of the authorities but despite this the situation does not appear to be improving". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su