Civic group head assailed by mobster over parking slot

ROME, JUN 8 - The award-winning president of a civic group at Tor Bella Monaca outside Rome was verbally and physically assaulted by a local mobster in a row over a parking slot there Monday night, sources said Tuesday. A member of the Moccia crime family threatened and jostled Tiziana Ronzio, named a knight of the republic in 2019 by President Sergiuo Mattarella for her work with the TorPiùBella civic association. The organisation said it was just the latest in a string of intimidatory acts against the woman and her group over the last few months. It posted on social media: "These provocations, death threats and intimidations have all been documented and brought to the attention of the authorities but despite this the situation does not appear to be improving". (ANSA).