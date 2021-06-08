Outcry after mayor probed over nursery-school injury

ROME, JUN 8 - Mayors across Italy expressed dismay on Tuesday after the first citizen of the northern town of Crema said she had been put under investigation by criminal prosecutors in relation to an injury sustained by a child at a nursery school. The boy got his hand trapped in a fire door in October and crushed two fingers. The injuries were not permanent, although they needed three months of treatment Stefania Bonaldi, the mayor of the town in the Lombard province of Cremona, was among a number of people to be notified they are being probed over the failure to install equipment that would have prevented the accident. "We are all under investigation along with Stefania," said Bari Mayor Antonio Decaro, the head of Italian municipalities association ANCI. "If the State does not change the rules, we will stand as civil plaintiffs". Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said enough was enough. "I am one of the mayors who say it is not possible to continue in this way," Sala said. "It seems to me that there is widespread agreement on this and I expect there to be decisive action by the mayors". (ANSA).