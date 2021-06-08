Martedì 08 Giugno 2021 | 16:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Civic group head assailed by mobster over parking slot

Civic group head assailed by mobster over parking slot

 
ROME
Euros: Italy mascot unveiled, created by ET modeller

Euros: Italy mascot unveiled, created by ET modeller

 
ROME
Outcry after mayor probed over nursery-school injury

Outcry after mayor probed over nursery-school injury

 
ROME
3 cops probed for pushing coke at cemetery flower stall

3 cops probed for pushing coke at cemetery flower stall

 
ROME
Italy summons UAE ambassador

Italy summons UAE ambassador

 
ROME
Kids cured of leukemia with innovative treatment in Rome

Kids cured of leukemia with innovative treatment in Rome

 
HERAT
Italy hauls down flag in Afghanistan

Italy hauls down flag in Afghanistan

 
ROME
Probe opened into singer Michele Merlo's death

Probe opened into singer Michele Merlo's death

 
ROME
Job market returns to pre-COVID levels - report

Job market returns to pre-COVID levels - report

 
TRENTO
Migrant arrested for attacking church volunteer

Migrant arrested for attacking church volunteer

 
ROME
Italy on front line to protect seas and climate - Di Maio

Italy on front line to protect seas and climate - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Polito si «prende» il Bari. Brosco il primo colpo?

Polito si «prende» il Bari. Brosco il primo colpo?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa curiosità
Alzheimer, la Fda approva il primo farmaco: Tricase tra i centri sperimentali

Alzheimer, la Fda approva il primo farmaco: Tricase tra i centri sperimentali

 
BariLa protesta
Allarme fra i manutentori di Trenitalia: «Bari smobilita, in sessanta a rischio»

Allarme fra i manutentori di Trenitalia: «Bari smobilita, in sessanta a rischio»

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, maxi sequestro di scarpe Eytys e Converse contraffatte in arrivo dalla Grecia

Brindisi, maxi sequestro di scarpe Eytys e Converse contraffatte in arrivo dalla Grecia

 
TarantoArresti
«Dissequestrate Altoforno 4», così Capristo ai suoi pm

«Dissequestrate Altoforno 4», così Capristo ai suoi pm

 
FoggiaIl caso
Cerignola, lite nel panificio: grave un uomo

Cerignola, lite nel panificio: grave un uomo

 
PotenzaTelevisione
Linea Verde: tappa in Basilicata alla scoperta di Venosa

Linea Verde: tappa in Basilicata alla scoperta di Venosa

 
MateraL'episodio
Matera, denunciato dipendente di un grande magazzino: avrebbe rubato 34mila euro dalle casse

Matera, denunciato dipendente di un grande magazzino: avrebbe rubato 34mila euro dalle casse

 
BatIl personaggio
Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 56 casi e 4 vittime, continuano a calare i ricoveri in intensiva

Coronavirus, in Puglia 56 casi e 4 vittime, continuano a calare i ricoveri in intensiva
Vaccini under 30, in 35mila in «coda»

Dopo i 4 intossicati di Brindisi è allarme per il tonno troppo «colorato»

Dopo i 4 intossicati di Brindisi è allarme per il tonno troppo «colorato»

Molfetta, 16 persone accusate di corruzione: operazione GdF all’alba

Molfetta, presunte tangenti per appalti: 16 arresti tra dipendenti comunali e imprenditori. Indagato anche il sindaco

Astrazeneca, a Bari si può anticipare la seconda dose

Astrazeneca, a Bari si può anticipare la seconda dose

Il procuratore Carlo Maria Capristo

Presunti favori ex Ilva: Potenza, arrestato Amara, obbligo dimora Capristo. In carcere anche un poliziotto
I pm: «Anche Boccia si interessò alla nomina»

ROME

Euros: Italy mascot unveiled, created by ET modeller

Carlo Rambaldi's sheepdog puppy to accompany Azzurri adventures

Euros: Italy mascot unveiled, created by ET modeller

ROME, JUN 8 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) on Tuesday unveiled the national team's new mascot, a sheepdog puppy figure created by late ET Oscar winning modeller Carlo Rambaldi. FIGC chief Carlo Gravina said Rambaldi, who died in 2012 after winning three Oscars for his creations including Steven Spielberg's homesick extraterrestrial, showed him the sketches for the mascot in 2007. "Now we have finally made it and given Carlo his fourth Oscar," said Gravina. The mascot, made by Rambaldi's heirs Victor and Daniela, will accompany the Azzurri on their Euro adventure and also in future bids for glory. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it