3 cops probed for pushing coke at cemetery flower stall

ROME, JUN 8 - Three police officers are among 22 people placed under investigation for allegedly pushing cocaine at a flower stand outside one of Rome's main cemeteries, judicial sources said Tuesday. The policeman and two Carabinieri allegedly helped the gang distribute up to 400 doses daily outside the Flaminio Cemetery. Eleven of the suspected gang were arrested and remanded in custody in jail, while six more were placed under house arrest and the remaining five ordered to report regularly to police. The police officers have been suspended from duty. (ANSA).