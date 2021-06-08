Italy summons UAE ambassador

ROME, JUN 8 - The Italian foreign ministry said Tuesday that the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Rome, Omar Al Shamsi, had been summoned after the UAE refused access to its air space to an Italian Air Force flight. The Air Force Boeing 767 was taking around 40 Italian journalists to Herat, in Afghanistan, which Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini is visiting. A statement said Foreign Ministry Secretary General Ettore Sequi had summoned Shamsi after being instructed to do so by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. It said that Sequi expressed Rome's "surprise and strong displeasure at an unexpected gesture that is hard to understand". Photo: Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese (L), and Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini. (ANSA).