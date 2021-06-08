Kids cured of leukemia with innovative treatment in Rome

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
ROME
08 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 8 - Three children have been cured of a rare type of leukemia thanks to a groundbreaking gene modification treatment using CAR-T cells in Rome. The type of leukemia they were suffering from was refractory to all conventional therapies, doctors at the Bambino Gesù Hospital said. They were treated using an automated system developed as part of Italy's CAR-T project. (ANSA).
