HERAT

Italy hauls down flag in Afghanistan

Contingent accelerates withdrawal in step with US

Italy hauls down flag in Afghanistan

HERAT, JUN 8 - Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini arrived in Herat Tuesday to oversee the hauling down of the Italian flag marking the upcoming end to Italy's almost 20-year mission in Afghanistan. In step with the United States, which is pulling out of the Asian nation by mid-July, ahead of the initial symbolic date of September 11 announced by President Joe Biden, Italy is set to leave its Herat mission at Camp Arena to local troops. The repatriation of the 800 or so soldiers and military materiel will be concluded shortly, Italian defence sources said. (ANSA).

