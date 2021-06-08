Probe opened into singer Michele Merlo's death

ROME, JUN 8 - Bologna prosecutors said Tuesday that they have opened a probe into possible culpable homicide in relation to the death of Michele Merlo, a singer who died at the age of 28 on Monday after a brain haemorrhage triggered by a sudden attack of leukemia. Merlo was admitted to one Bologna hospital on Thursday days after he had been sent home by the ER at another hospital in the city, which had diagnosed his symptoms as being caused by a relatively innocuous virus.. Earlier on Tuesday Merlo's parents put out a statement requesting prosecutors open a criminal probe. In the statement, Merlo's family asked magistrates to "conduct the necessary investigations to establish if there were mistakes and-or omissions" in the handing of his case. They said they would make a formal request for his body and the clinical case files to be impounded. (ANSA).