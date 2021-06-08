Job market returns to pre-COVID levels - report

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
08 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 8 - Italy's job market has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels this month, with over 560,000 vacancies at Italian firms, a report by the ANPAL labour policy agency and the Unioncamere association of chambers of commerce said Tuesday. Furthermore, the report said this number goes up to 1.3 million vacancies for the June-August period. (ANSA).
