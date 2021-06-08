Migrant arrested for attacking church volunteer

TRENTO, JUN 8 - A 40-year-old African migrant was arrested in Trentino Monday night for attacking a woman church volunteer with a knife in her car earlier in the day. The man, Adama Nonka from Cote d'Ivoire, has also been charged with setting fire to the bed in the church oratory he had been staying in, sources said Tuesday. The woman, 64-year-old Luciana Rigotti, who volunteers at the church at Ranzo, a part of the town of Vallelaghi, was found bleeding beside her car at Vezzano after the alleged assailant ran off. The man's jacket and luggage were found outside the locked doors of the rectory, police said, but there was no sight of him. Police tracked him down after combing the area with the help of helicopters, drones, and the fire service. The woman was taken to Santa Chiara Hospital in Trento in code red but is not in a life-threatening condition. (ANSA).