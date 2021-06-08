Man dies in latest workplace accident

BRESCIA, JUN 8 - A man died in the latest in a spate of workplace accident deaths in Italy near Brescia Monday evening. The worker, who was not named, fell into a lift shaft while doing maintenance work at Nave, sources said. Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace accident deaths which has spurred calls to up workplace safety. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They have been followed by four more already this month. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. In the most recent accident, two Italian workers died Friday after falling into a tank in a winemaking plant near Cuneo. (ANSA).