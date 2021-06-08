Martedì 08 Giugno 2021 | 13:22

ROME
Italy on front line to protect seas and climate - Di Maio

BRESCIA
Man dies in latest workplace accident

CATANIA
Mum caught drug pushing with baby in arms

ROME
COVID-19: On right road but not at finish line - Mattarella

NAPLES
Camorra 'pizzo' paid via bank transfer with invoice

MILAN
Kidney tumour removed without scars in world first in Milan

ROME
Michele Merlo's family request probe into his death

ROME
Holy See conducts audit of Rome diocese

ROME
Retail sales down 0.4% in April - ISTAT

ROME
German teen breaks free from rape, captivity ordeal

ROME
More legal woes for former Taranto prosecutor

Bari
Molfetta, polemiche per il Palazzo della Musica

Taranto
Taranto, nel golfo torna il Pulcinella di mare

Foggia
Cerignola, lite nel panificio: grave un uomo

Brindisi
Brindisi, le analisi confermano la variante indiana

Lecce
Rifiuti nel parco di Portoselvaggio, multati i responsabili

Potenza
Linea Verde: tappa in Basilicata alla scoperta di Venosa

Matera
Matera, denunciato dipendente di un grande magazzino: avrebbe rubato 34mila euro dalle casse

Bat
Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

BRESCIA

BRESCIA, JUN 8 - A man died in the latest in a spate of workplace accident deaths in Italy near Brescia Monday evening. The worker, who was not named, fell into a lift shaft while doing maintenance work at Nave, sources said. Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace accident deaths which has spurred calls to up workplace safety. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They have been followed by four more already this month. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. In the most recent accident, two Italian workers died Friday after falling into a tank in a winemaking plant near Cuneo. (ANSA).

