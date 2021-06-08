COVID-19: On right road but not at finish line - Mattarella

ROME, JUN 8 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday that "we are on the right road" to coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic "but not yet at the finishing line" during a speech at Milan's Università Statale. He said one of the things that the emergency has shown us is that "each one of us needs everyone else and vice versa. "Let's hope that this is not forgotten, not at the level of relations between people nor in relations between states," he said. "It would be good to safeguard this teaching and put it to use . "It (the pandemic) has not just been an extraordinary stress test for higher education; it has been one for everyone all over the world," Mattarella continued. "It would be good to continue to focus on this when the emergency is behind us and not wipe out the memory, but keep it with us, to obtain behaviour criteria from it". (ANSA).