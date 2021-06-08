Mum caught drug pushing with baby in arms

Italy on front line to protect seas and climate - Di Maio
CATANIA
08 Giugno 2021
CATANIA, JUN 8 - A young mother has been caught drug pushing with her baby son in her arms in the Sicilian city of Catania, police said after a big op there Tuesday. Women had a large part in the drug distribution efforts by mafia clans in the historic San Cristoforo quarter of the city, police said. In all, police made 25 arrests in the 'Piombai' operation. Police said they had managed to demolish a "drugs fortress" in the district. (ANSA).
