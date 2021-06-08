Italy on front line to protect seas and climate - Di Maio

ROME, JUN 8 - Italy is on the front line of international efforts to protect seas and the climate, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at an event at the Italian embassy at the Holy See Tuesday. "Protecting seas and oceans is necessary and no longer postponable," he said. "Our country is on the front line in safeguarding global water resources and the fight against climate change. "Our commitment is all the more determined this year, in which we hold the presidency of the G20 and, in partnership with Britain, that of the COP26". The event was titled "Oceans and Health: We Thought We Could Stay Healthy In a Sick World". (ANSA).