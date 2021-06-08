Kidney tumour removed without scars in world first in Milan

Italy on front line to protect seas and climate - Di Maio
MILAN
08 Giugno 2021
MILAN, JUN 8 - A kidney tumour has been removed without leaving scars on the organ in a world first at a Milan hospital, sources said Tuesday. The tumour was more than 20 cm long and extended up to the heart of the 83-year-old patient. It was removed without having to open up the abdomen or chest thanks to the combined use of a robot and a tumour-sucking tube, which was inserted into a vein in the patient's neck. "This is the first time in the world that such an intervention has been attempted," the Niguarda Hospital sources said. (ANSA).
