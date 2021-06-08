Camorra 'pizzo' paid via bank transfer with invoice

NAPLES, JUN 8 - The Neapolitan Camorra mafia has started issuing invoices for people who pay 'pizzo' protection money with bank transfers, police said Tuesday. The new payment and records method has emerged in a police operation in which 31 people were arrested on suspicion of working for the Amato Pagano clan in the Naples district of Secondigliano. The transaction was channelled by a friendly company which paid the mobsters in cash after getting the bank transfer, and issued an invoice to the victim showing payment had been made, police said. The company levied VAT on the transaction, they said. In the police op, the head of a local business group, Antonio Papa, 59, was arrested for allegedly helping the Amato Pagano clan. The 31 arrestees have been charged with mafia association, extortion, drug trafficking, falsely claiming assets, and other offences all aggravated by mafia methods. Police seized assets worth some 25 million euros in Campania, Molise and Emilia Romagna. (ANSA).