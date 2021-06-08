Michele Merlo's family request probe into his death

ROME, JUN 8 - The parents of Michele Merlo, a singer who died at the age of 28 on Monday after a brain haemorrhage triggered by a sudden attack of leukemia, said Tuesday that they have requested prosecutors open a criminal probe into his death. Merlo was admitted to one Bologna hospital on Thursday days after he had been sent home by the ER at another hospital in the city, which had diagnosed his symptoms as being caused by a relatively innocuous virus.. In a statement, Merlo's family asked magistrates to "conduct the necessary investigations to establish if there were mistakes and-or omissions" in the handing of his case. They said they would make a formal request for his body and the clinical case files to be impounded. (ANSA).