Holy See conducts audit of Rome diocese

ROME
08 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 8 - The Holy See is conducting an audit of the Diocese of Rome for the first time ever. The audit, which has not been officially announced by the Vatican or by the Vicariate of Rome but was confirmed by Catholic agency Aci Prensa, started n April. The audit is examining the diocese's budget, its investments and its management of human resources, sources said. (ANSA).
