Retail sales down 0.4% in April - ISTAT

ROME, JUN 8 - ISTAT said Tuesday that retail sales in Italy were down by 0.4% in April with respect to March in value terms and by 0.5% in volume terms. The national statistics agency said that retail sales were up 30.4% in value terms and 31.5% in volume terms compared to April 2020, the peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it added that "retail sales levels for both value and volume were still lower than pre-pandemic levels of February 2020". (ANSA).