Martedì 08 Giugno 2021 | 11:28

ROME

German teen breaks free from rape, captivity ordeal

Two men held woman captive after she came to Italy two years ago

German teen breaks free from rape, captivity ordeal

ROME, JUN 8 - A 19-year-old German woman has broken free after being held captive by two men near Rome and subjected to violence and sexual abuse, sources said on Tuesday. The woman came to Italy two years ago with one of the men, a 29-year-old Pakistani national who was her partner at the time. She managed to escape on May 27, taking advantage of a moment of distraction by her captors to get out of the house and ask for help from a passer-by . The passer-by took her to a Carabinieri police station in the town of Cesano and the officers arrested the two men, who were taken to Rieti prison. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
