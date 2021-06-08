German teen breaks free from rape, captivity ordeal

ROME, JUN 8 - A 19-year-old German woman has broken free after being held captive by two men near Rome and subjected to violence and sexual abuse, sources said on Tuesday. The woman came to Italy two years ago with one of the men, a 29-year-old Pakistani national who was her partner at the time. She managed to escape on May 27, taking advantage of a moment of distraction by her captors to get out of the house and ask for help from a passer-by . The passer-by took her to a Carabinieri police station in the town of Cesano and the officers arrested the two men, who were taken to Rieti prison. (ANSA).