More legal woes for former Taranto prosecutor

ROME, JUN 8 - Former Taranto prosecutor Carlo Maria Capristo is facing more legal problems after magistrates in Potenza sent him notification that he must reside in Bari, sources said Tuesday. The case regards the period when Capristo was prosecutor in Taranto and, at least in part, the troubled steelworks in the southern city, the sources said. He is currently on trial in a separate corruption case after being arrested in May 2020. He was released in August. Last month Fabio and Nicola Riva were sentenced to 22 and 20 years in jail respectively for the "environmental disaster' caused by the ILVA steelworks in Taranto. The pair are the former owners and directors of the plant, whose emissions have been linked to high cancer rates in the area. They were convicted of criminal association to cause an environmental disaster and poisoning of food substances, among other things. Former Puglia Governor Nichi Vendola was sentenced to a three-year term in relation to the case. A high-profile Sicilian lawyer, Pietro Amara, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the same ILVA case Capristo is implicated in, the sources said. Amara is also under investigation in Milan over allegedly false claims of a conspiracy regarding Italian energy giant Eni. (ANSA).