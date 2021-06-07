15-year-old girl reports being victim of gang rape
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 139 nuovi casi su 4699 test e tre morti. Cala ancora il numero dei ricoverati. Vaccini, uno su due ha ricevuto la prima dose
ROME
07 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 7 - A 15-year-old girl has reported being gang raped on Sunday by a group of boys her own age to police in the Adriatic city of Rimini, sources said. The attack allegedly took place on a beach near the city's port. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su