ROME
15-year-old girl reports being victim of gang rape

ROME
COVID-19: 1,273 new cases, 65 deaths in 24 hours

ROME
Former CGIL leader, PD secretary Epifani dies

ROME
Euros: Mancini No. 1 at igniting enthusiasm - Bonucci

VATICAN CITY
Don't be bachelors or supermen pope tells priests

ROME
Grave mistake if firing ban not extended - Landini

ROME
Saman's uncle 'killed her for refusing marriage' - brother

ROME
Saman 'rowed with family on evening before went missing'

ROME
Suicide of ex Milan youth player sparks racism row

ROME
Site blocked for helping youngsters to kill themselves

ROME
2.7 mn elderly really struggling - ISTAT

Il Bari e una panchina che scotta spuntano le idee Gallo e Scienza

Materal'evento
Matera, a fine settembre torna il «Women's fiction festival»

BariLa novità
Bari, accordo tra Italia e Commissione europea per ricerca e soccorso con tecnologia satellitare

BrindisiL'operazione
Brindisi, sequestrato ingente carico di abbigliamento contraffatto

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Emiliano: «Chiusura reparti a caldo è inevitabile»

BatIl personaggio
Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Tragedia a Volturara Appula: tir si scontra con un furgoncino, c'è una vittima

LecceLa protesta
Sit in a Santa Cesarea Terme contro le discese a mare ancora chiuse

PotenzaEcoturismo
Basilicata, dal Basento al Pantano su due ruote

Basilicata, dal Basento al Pantano su due ruote: lungo un grande corridoio verde

 

COVID-19: 1,273 new cases, 65 deaths in 24 hours

ROME, JUN 7 - The health ministry said Monday that 65 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours in Italy and 1,273 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered. There were 2,275 new COVID cases and 51 deaths on Sunday. The nation's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 126,588. The ministry said 84,567 COVID tests have been done in the last 24 hours, down from 149,958 on Sunday, and the positivity rate was steady at 1.5%. It said 759 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care in Italy, down by 15 with respect to Sunday. It said there are 4.910 coronavirus patients in other hospital wards, down by 283 on Sunday. (ANSA).

