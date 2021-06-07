COVID-19: 1,273 new cases, 65 deaths in 24 hours

ROME, JUN 7 - The health ministry said Monday that 65 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours in Italy and 1,273 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered. There were 2,275 new COVID cases and 51 deaths on Sunday. The nation's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 126,588. The ministry said 84,567 COVID tests have been done in the last 24 hours, down from 149,958 on Sunday, and the positivity rate was steady at 1.5%. It said 759 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care in Italy, down by 15 with respect to Sunday. It said there are 4.910 coronavirus patients in other hospital wards, down by 283 on Sunday. (ANSA).