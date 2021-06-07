Former CGIL leader, PD secretary Epifani dies
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 139 nuovi casi su 4699 test e tre morti. Cala ancora il numero dei ricoverati. Vaccini, uno su due ha ricevuto la prima dose
ROME
07 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 7 - Guglielmo Epifani, the former leader of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation, the CGIL, and the former secretary of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), has died at the age of 71, sources said on Monday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su