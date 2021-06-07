Lunedì 07 Giugno 2021 | 17:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Former CGIL leader, PD secretary Epifani dies

Former CGIL leader, PD secretary Epifani dies

 
ROME
Euros: Mancini No. 1 at igniting enthusiasm - Bonucci

Euros: Mancini No. 1 at igniting enthusiasm - Bonucci

 
VATICAN CITY
Don't be bachelors or supermen pope tells priests

Don't be bachelors or supermen pope tells priests

 
ROME
Grave mistake if firing ban not extended - Landini

Grave mistake if firing ban not extended - Landini

 
ROME
Saman's uncle 'killed her for refusing marriage' - brother

Saman's uncle 'killed her for refusing marriage' - brother

 
ROME
Saman 'rowed with family on evening before went missing'

Saman 'rowed with family on evening before went missing'

 
ROME
Suicide of ex Milan youth player sparks racism row

Suicide of ex Milan youth player sparks racism row

 
ROME
Site blocked for helping youngsters to kill themselves

Site blocked for helping youngsters to kill themselves

 
ROME
2.7 mn elderly really struggling - ISTAT

2.7 mn elderly really struggling - ISTAT

 
ROME
Laura Samani in Semaine de la Critique in Cannes

Laura Samani in Semaine de la Critique in Cannes

 
ROME
Willy superhero mural vandalised

Willy superhero mural vandalised

 

Il Biancorosso

mercato
Il Bari e una panchina che scotta spuntano le idee Gallo e Scienza

Il Bari e una panchina che scotta spuntano le idee Gallo e Scienza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiL'operazione
Brindisi, sequestrato ingente carico di abbigliamento contraffatto

Brindisi, sequestrato ingente carico di abbigliamento contraffatto

 
BariIl fatto
Bari, evade dai domiciliari per incontrare fidanzata minorenne, arrestato a Milano

Bari, evade dai domiciliari per incontrare fidanzata minorenne, arrestato a Milano

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Emiliano: «Chiusura reparti a caldo è inevitabile»

Ex Ilva, Emiliano: «Chiusura reparti a caldo è inevitabile»

 
BatIl personaggio
Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Tragedia a Volturara Appula: tir si scontra con un furgoncino, c'è una vittima

Tragedia a Volturara Appula: tir si scontra con un furgoncino, c'è una vittima

 
LecceLa protesta
Sit in a Santa Cesarea Terme contro le discese a mare ancora chiuse

Sit in a Santa Cesarea Terme contro le discese a mare ancora chiuse

 
PhotoNewsLe foto
Matera, al via le vaccinazioni per i maturandi: «Solo così si sconfigge il Covid»

Matera, al via le vaccinazioni per i maturandi: «Solo così si sconfigge il Covid»

 
PotenzaEcoturismo
Basilicata, dal Basento al Pantano su due ruote

Basilicata, dal Basento al Pantano su due ruote: lungo un grande corridoio verde

 

i più letti

Tragedia a Giovinazzo, ragazzo muore travolto dal Freccia bianca

Tragedia a Giovinazzo, ragazzo muore travolto dal Freccia bianca

Fiocco rosa per il principe Harry e Meghan Markle: la piccola si chiama come la Regina Elisabetta

Fiocco rosa per il principe Harry e Meghan Markle: la piccola si chiama come la Regina Elisabetta

Foggia, 62enne muore durante i festeggiamenti per prima comunione

Foggia, 62enne muore durante i festeggiamenti per prima comunione

Covid in Puglia, 139 nuovi casi su 4699 e tre morti. Cala ancora il numero dei ricoverati

Covid in Puglia, 139 nuovi casi su 4699 test e tre morti. Cala ancora il numero dei ricoverati. Vaccini, uno su due ha ricevuto la prima dose

Paura sul volo da Milano a Brindisi: bimba si soffoca con una caramella, salvata

Paura sul volo da Milano a Brindisi: bimba si soffoca con una caramella, salvata

ROME

Euros: Mancini No. 1 at igniting enthusiasm - Bonucci

We want to go all the way says Italy defender

Euros: Mancini No. 1 at igniting enthusiasm - Bonucci

ROME, JUN 7 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini is at the top of his trade when it comes to igniting enthusiasm among players, defender Leonardo Bonucci said Monday, four days before the Azzurri's Euro 2020 opener against Turkey in Rome on Friday. Italy extended their unbeaten run to 27 games by thrashing the Czech Republic 4-0 in their final warm-up game last Friday in Bologna. "There are national teams that are better equipped than us, but we are contenders," Juve centre-back Bonucci told reporters at the Azzurri's base at Coverciano, near Florence. "We want to go all the way. "We have embarked on a precise path with coach Mancini. "He is the number one at enabling you to not feel the pressure and bringing carefreeness and enthusiasm to the squad. "This enthusiasm gives me confidence. "For the first time there is no controversy (surrounding the team before a major tournament). "But that does not mean we'll be relaxed in our opening game". Mancini has rebuilt the national team after taking over following the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it