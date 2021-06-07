Euros: Mancini No. 1 at igniting enthusiasm - Bonucci

ROME, JUN 7 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini is at the top of his trade when it comes to igniting enthusiasm among players, defender Leonardo Bonucci said Monday, four days before the Azzurri's Euro 2020 opener against Turkey in Rome on Friday. Italy extended their unbeaten run to 27 games by thrashing the Czech Republic 4-0 in their final warm-up game last Friday in Bologna. "There are national teams that are better equipped than us, but we are contenders," Juve centre-back Bonucci told reporters at the Azzurri's base at Coverciano, near Florence. "We want to go all the way. "We have embarked on a precise path with coach Mancini. "He is the number one at enabling you to not feel the pressure and bringing carefreeness and enthusiasm to the squad. "This enthusiasm gives me confidence. "For the first time there is no controversy (surrounding the team before a major tournament). "But that does not mean we'll be relaxed in our opening game". Mancini has rebuilt the national team after taking over following the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. (ANSA).