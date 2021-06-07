Don't be bachelors or supermen pope tells priests

Former CGIL leader, PD secretary Epifani dies
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 139 nuovi casi su 4699 test e tre morti. Cala ancora il numero dei ricoverati. Vaccini, uno su due ha ricevuto la prima dose
VATICAN CITY
07 Giugno 2021
VATICAN CITY, JUN 7 - Pope Francis on Monday told Catholic priests not be "confirmed bachelors or supermen". Francis told clerics from San Luigi dei Francesi Church in Rome that "you should be shepherds with the smell of sheep on you". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su