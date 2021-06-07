Grave mistake if firing ban not extended - Landini

ROME, JUN 7 - Maurizio Landini, the leader of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation, the left-wing CIGL,said Monday that it would be a bad mistake if the government failed to extend the COVID-19-linked ban on worker dismissals. The ban is set to expire on July 1 and unions have warned that a massive wave of firings could ensue if it is not extended. "This is one of the issues that must be addressed because it would be a grave mistake if, on July 1, in the middle of the pandemic, it were possible to easily fire people and not protect our system," Landini said. (ANSA).