Suicide of ex Milan youth player sparks racism row

ROME, JUN 7 - The suicide of Seid Visin, a 20-year-old former AC Milan youth team player, has sparked a row about racism in Italy after a heartbreaking account of his experience of discrimination from two years ago was read out at his funeral at the weekend. "Wherever I go I feel the weight of people's sceptical, prejudiced, disgusted, frightened looks like a boulder on my shoulders, " wrote Visin, who had Ethiopian roots and had been adopted by an Italian family in Nocera Inferiore, near the southern city of Salerno. Visin's adopted father, Walter, said the account dating back to 2019 was not related to his suicide last week. But the premature death sparked a heated debate anyway. Anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano blamed right-wing politicians, League leader Matteo Salvini and Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgio Meloni, for allegedly stirring up resentment against migrants and people of colour. Salvini denied this, saying "anyone who holds someone in contempt for the colour of their skin is a cretin". Former Italy and Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio said: "a country that pushes a young person to such an extreme act is a country that has failed". (ANSA).