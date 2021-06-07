Euros: Mancini No. 1 at igniting enthusiasm - Bonucci
ROME
07 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 7 - Rome prosecutors on Monday blocked an Internet site that hosted a community created to help young people to kill themselves following a probe into the recent suicides of two Italian teenagers. The community on the Sanctioned Suicide site had 17,000 members from all over the world. Some of those members provided information about how to take one's life by swallowing substances containing potassium nitrate. The two Roman teens died in February this year and in December 2020 after taking in a mix of toxic substances. In a chat linked to the community, the two teens were told to "eat and chocolate and take an anti-vomit medicine" after swallowing the toxic substances so that they did not throw it up. (ANSA).
