Laura Samani in Semaine de la Critique in Cannes

ROME, JUN 7 - Italian director Laura Samani is in competition at Cannes' La Semaine de la Critique at the July 7 to 15 French film fest with Piccolo Corpo (Small Body), sources said Monday. The film, which will get its world premiers in Cannes, is an Italo-French-Slovene co-production in the Friulan dialect. It is billed as a "story of the mountains, of birth and death, of miracles and breaths", according to a plot summary. The film won the When East Meets West award in 2018. (ANSA).